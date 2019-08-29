Funds News
August 29, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Blackstone's GSO Capital co-founder Goodman to retire

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone said on Thursday Bennett Goodman, co-founder of its credit platform GSO Capital Partners, will retire from full-time duties at the end of the year.

Goodman, the “G” behind the name GSO, will be the last co-founder to leave the firm following the departure of Douglas Ostrover and Tripp Smith in previous years.

Goodman, 62, co-founded GSO in 2005 and led its sale to Blackstone in 2008. He will remain chairman of GSO’s business development company and serve as a senior advisor to the firm. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

