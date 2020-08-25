IN BRIEF: Greenberg Traurig adds London-based Dorsey banking leader

Greenberg Traurig has poached a leader of Dorsey & Whitney’s banking group for its London office, the latest move the firm has taken to build up its finance and restructuring practice during the pandemic.

The firm announced the addition of Helena Nathanson, the joint head of banking at Dorsey, as a shareholder on Monday. Nathanson was at Dorsey for roughly 18 months; prior to that, she was the head of the European corporate trust group at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

