Bryan Cave fintech leader, startup adviser jumps to Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig has added a leading Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner focused on fintech and consumer financial services to its ranks in Washington, D.C.

Benjamin Saul has joined Greenberg Traurig’s financial regulatory and compliance practice as a shareholder, the firm said Wednesday. He was a co-leader of Bryan Cave’s global fintech sector group and a co-leader of its consumer financial services, regulatory enforcement and litigation practice.

