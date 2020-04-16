UPDATE 2-Bottle caps maker Guala Closures surges after private equity bid

(Adds shares, fund founder comments)

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian bottle caps maker Guala Closures’s shares rose by more than a fifth on Thursday after private equity fund Investindustrial launched a bid for up to 20% of its voting capital.

The private equity fund, founded by its Managing Principal Andrea Bonomi, said the offer by its Special Packaging Solutions Investment business was part of a strategy to invest in leading European mid-market companies.

There are no plans to delist Guala Closures, it said in a statement.

“Today’s deal is aimed at making a financial investment in a solid company with high growth potential and led by an excellent well equipped management team,” Bonomi said.

The bid, targeting just over 15 million ordinary shares - 22.6% of Guala share capital - was launched at 6 euros per share for a total amount of around 91 million euros ($99 million).

Shares in Guala, which failed to open in early trade, were up 21.5% at 1117 GMT at 5.83 euros.

Founded in 1954, Guala Closures is the market leader in the production of aluminium and “non-refillable” closures.

It makes caps for bottles or containers used for spirits, wine, water, other beverages, olive oil and pharma products.

“The sector Guala works in is well known to us,” Bonomi said. He said half of the 5 billion euros Investindustrial had earmarked for its overall investments in the next three years would be spent in Italy.

“I am convinced the country will be able to overcome this difficult period and return to growth,” he said.

Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to see a sharp contraction in economic growth in coming months.

Guala Closures, present across five continents with 29 production sites and a presence in more than 100 countries, reported revenues of 607 million euros last year with adjusted core earnings of 113.5 million euros.

Investindustrial was advised by Lazard. ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Jane Merriman)