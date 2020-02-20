IN BRIEF: Guardian Elder Care settles whistleblower suit for $16 mln – DOJ

Guardian Elder Care Holdings will pay nearly $16 million to the United States and two whistleblowers to settle claims that it billed Medicare and other federal health programs for medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday.

Guardian and its affiliated companies admitted no wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement of the False Claims Act lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Philadelphia in 2015 by former employees Philippa Kraus and Julie White. The women are represented by the Bromberg Law Firm and were represented by Faruqi & Faruqi until 2018, according to court records.

