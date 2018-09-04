FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 3:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Guatemala court confirms suspension of Tahoe mining licenses

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Guatemala’s highest court on Monday confirmed the suspension of mining operations at the San Rafael unit of Canadian miner Tahoe Resources Inc., and ordered the government to carry out an immediate consultation of the local indigenous population.

The Constitutional Court upheld the suspension of licenses at Tahoe’s Escobal mine, one of the world’s biggest silver mines, and at the company’s smaller Juan Bosco mine.

The licenses for the two mines were suspended in July 2017 on the grounds they violated the indigenous population’s rights to be consulted. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Tom hogue)

