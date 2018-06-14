U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Guatemala volcano victims -White House

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Guatemala and meet with victims of a recent deadly volcanic eruption as part of a Latin American trip to Brazil and Ecuador, a White House official said on Thursday.

At least 109 people were killed by a massive eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano on June 3 that buried villagers in scalding ash and left nearly 200 missing. On June 4, the White House said Pence would visit Brasilia and Quito, Ecuador, in an effort to strengthen trade and security ties with countries grappling with growing numbers of refugees fleeing Venezuela’s economic crisis. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)