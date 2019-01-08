Italy's Guber and Barclays buy 150 mln euros in bad loans from Banca Valsabbina

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Guber Banca and Barclays Bank bought a bad loan portfolio from Banca Valsabbina worth around 150 million euros ($171.63 million), the Italian lender said on Tuesday.

Under pressure from regulators, Italian banks have shifted some 130 billion euros in defaulted loans off their balance sheets over the past two years.

The portfolio will be acquired through a securitisation vehicle, Guber Banca said in a statement.

Guber Banca, a bad loan specialist which last year obtained a banking licence from the European Central Bank, currently manages around 9 billion euros in loans.