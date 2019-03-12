Financials
March 12, 2019 / 9:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Group led by Guber, Varde buys 734 mln euros in NPLs from small Italian banks

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Italian bad loan specialist Guber Banca and U.S. investment firm Varde Partners has bought a portfolio of soured loans with gross book value of around 734 million euros ($828 million), the two companies said on Tuesday.

The portfolio, which is made up of credits from 22 small Italian banks, has been acquired through a securitisation vehicle, the two companies said in a joint statement.

$1 = 0.8868 euros Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below