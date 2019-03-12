Group led by Guber, Varde buys 734 mln euros in NPLs from small Italian banks

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Italian bad loan specialist Guber Banca and U.S. investment firm Varde Partners has bought a portfolio of soured loans with gross book value of around 734 million euros ($828 million), the two companies said on Tuesday.

The portfolio, which is made up of credits from 22 small Italian banks, has been acquired through a securitisation vehicle, the two companies said in a joint statement.