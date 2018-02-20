Guess co-founder Paul Marciano gives up daily duties amid probe for improper conduct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Guess? Inc said on Tuesday its co-founder, Paul Marciano, will relinquish his day-to-day responsibilities at the company, on an unpaid basis, following allegations of improper conduct. reut.rs/2EEztp8

Earlier this month, model and actress Kate Upton tweeted, accusing Marciano of using his power to harass women.

The fashion retailer's board in early February had formed a special committee, made up of two independent directors, to oversee an ongoing investigation into allegations against Marciano.