FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 12, 2018 / 8:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Guess Chairman Paul Marciano resigns after probe into improper conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of resigns in headline)

June 12 (Reuters) - Guess Inc said on Tuesday its co-founder, Paul Marciano, had resigned as the company’s executive chairman after a special committee completed an investigation into allegations of improper conduct.

Earlier in February, model and actress Kate Upton tweeted, accusing Marciano of using his power to harass women.

The fashion retailer said on Tuesday many of the allegations, which included inappropriate comments and texts and unwanted advances, could not be corroborated.

However, Guess said the investigation found that Marciano on certain occasions exercised poor judgment in his communications with models and photographers.

Guess appointed Paul Marciano’s brother, Maurice Marciano, as chairman of the board. Paul Marciano will remain on the board. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.