Guggenheim Partners hires former SDNY prosecutor as chief legal officer

The former federal prosecutor who led the Southern District of New York’s case against Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has been hired to serve as chief legal officer of Guggenheim Partners, the financial services firm announced Tuesday in a statement.

Robert Khuzami will oversee Guggenheim’s legal, regulatory and compliance activities as chief legal officer and managing partner, effective immediately, according to the New York and Chicago-based firm. He will also join Guggenheim Partners Investment Management Holdings board.

