David Beckham's Guild Esports to file for IPO in London

Sept 9 (Reuters) - David Beckham’s Guild Esports, which owns and develops esports teams, said on Wednesday it intends to list on the London Stock Exchange this autumn, a move that would make it the first esports company in the UK to join the market.

“The move comes as esports benefits from a rapidly growing fan base worldwide with some tournaments attracting a bigger audience than the Wimbledon tennis championships, Tour de France and the U.S. Open”, said the company, which counts former England soccer captain Beckham as its founding shareholder.