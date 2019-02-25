Basic Materials
February 25, 2019 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Niron Metals to develop Guinea's Zogota iron ore deposit -BSGR

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Niron Metals, headed by British Conservative politician Mick Davis, will develop Guinea’s Zogota iron ore deposit, a spokesman for BSG Resources, which previously held its mining rights, said on Monday.

Output from the mine will be transported by rail and exported via a port in neighbouring Liberia, spokesman Bobby Morse said.

Guinea’s government has previously stated that ore must be exported via the West African nation’s own ports. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below