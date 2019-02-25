Niron Metals to develop Guinea's Zogota iron ore deposit -BSGR

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Niron Metals, headed by British Conservative politician Mick Davis, will develop Guinea’s Zogota iron ore deposit, a spokesman for BSG Resources, which previously held its mining rights, said on Monday.

Output from the mine will be transported by rail and exported via a port in neighbouring Liberia, spokesman Bobby Morse said.

Guinea’s government has previously stated that ore must be exported via the West African nation’s own ports. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)