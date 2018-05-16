FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018

Most workers back at Guinea's SMB bauxite mine after strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, May 16 (Reuters) - Operations at Societe Miniere de Boke’s bauxite mine in Guinea have restarted following a nearly two-week strike that caused lost production of more than 1 million tonnes of aluminium ore, the company’s managing director said on Wednesday.

“The overwhelming majority of workers went back to work this morning even if there are a few scattered blockages without any impact on shipments,” Frederic Bouzigues told Reuters in a text message.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet

