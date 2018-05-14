FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Strike shuts off 1.2 mln T bauxite output at Guinea SMB mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, May 14 (Reuters) - Guinea’s Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB) has completely shut down bauxite production at its mine for the past 10 days owing to a staff walkout, its director general said on Monday.

SMB Director General Frédéric Bouzigues told Reuters by telephone that the company had already lost between one million to 1.2 million tonnes of scheduled bauxite production because of the strike, with losses running to $1 million a day. (Reporting by Saliou Samb Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Edmund Blair)

