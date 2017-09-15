FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea bauxite miner SMB says operations blocked by riots
September 15, 2017

Guinea bauxite miner SMB says operations blocked by riots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Riots in Guinea have blocked two of the three sites of bauxite miner Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB) and slowed operations at the third, general manager Frederic Bouzigues told Reuters on Friday.

SMB, owned by China’s Winning Shipping Ltd and Shandong Weiqiao, along with UMS International Ltd and the Guinean state, is one of two mining companies in the town of Boke. It produces about 15 million tonnes of bauxite a year. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Joe Bavier)

