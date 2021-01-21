Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Basic Materials

Guinea president retains Magassouba as mines minister

By Reuters Staff

CONAKRY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Guinea President Alpha Conde has retained Abdoulaye Magassouba as mines minister overseeing the West African nation’s bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, according to a decree read on state television on Thursday.

Magassouba was first appointed to the position in January 2016. Under his tenure, exports of bauxite - the main ore source of aluminium - have risen to over 60 million tonnes per year from around 22 million tonnes in 2015.

Reporting by Saliou Samb Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Bill Berkrot

