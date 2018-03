CONAKRY, March 13 (Reuters) - Violent protests by Guinea opposition supporters hit the aluminium mining towns of Boke and Kamsar on Tuesday, disrupting some ore shipments, according to mining sector officials.

The West African nation’s opposition parties are calling for the publication of results from recent local elections, which allies of President Alpha Conde say they have won. (Reporting by Saliou Samb Writing by Joe Bavier Editing by Alison Williams)