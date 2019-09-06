Friedland's HPX pens deal to develop Guinea's Nimba iron project

CONAKRY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - HPX, a company run by billionaire mining investor Robert Friedland, signed a deal with the Guinean government late on Thursday to develop the Mount Nimba iron ore deposit, Guinea’s mines minister told Reuters.

HPX is to take over stakes in Nimba owned by BHP, Newmont Goldcorp, and French nuclear group Orano, a document seen by Reuters detailed, without specifying the financial terms of the deal.

HPX and BHP were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Saliou Samb, Writing by Helen Reid, Editing by Joe Bavier)