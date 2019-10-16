Basic Materials
At least seven protesters killed in Guinea protests this week - hospital staff

CONAKRY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - At least seven protesters were killed by security forces in Guinea this week during demonstrations against a possible change to the constitution that could let President Alpha Conde seek a third term, hospital staff in the capital Conakry said.

Police opened fire on violent demonstrations on Monday and protests in the northern opposition stronghold of Mamou also turned violent. A coalition of opposition groups said on Wednesday in a statement that in all 10 people have been killed.

Reporting By Saliou SAmb, Writing by Edward McAllister, Editing by Angus MacSwan

