March 14, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Bauxite shipments resume in Guinea mining town after riots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, March 14 (Reuters) - Bauxite shipments resumed on Wednesday from the Guinean mining towns of Boke and Kamsar after riots delayed deliveries the day before, company and government officials said.

Train and barge traffic restarted after demonstrators lifted barricades and protests over disputed local elections subsided, said Frederic Bouzigues, managing director of Société Minière de Boke (SMB).

A senior official at the National Agency for Development of Mining Infrastructure also said operations were running normally.

The capital Conakry was calmer on Wednesday though there were pockets of violence in some areas and police dispersed crowds with tear gas. (Reporting By Saliou Samb in Conakry and Edward McAllister in Dakar; Editing by Adrian Croft)

