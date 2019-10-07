Basic Materials
Australia's Fortescue says it has submitted bid to develop Guinea iron ore

MELBOURNE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group confirmed on Monday that it had submitted a bid to develop Simandou iron ore blocks in Guinea.

“Following the release of information at a public meeting held in Guinea last week, Fortescue confirms that it is participating in the tender for Simandou Blocks 1 and 2,” Fortescue Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reuters reported on Friday that Fortescue and Guinea’s biggest bauxite exporter SMB-Winning were the last two companies in the running for the rights to develop the two blocks. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

