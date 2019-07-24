Financials
July 24, 2019 / 11:45 AM / in 18 minutes

Kuwait sovereign fund sells 16.1% stake in Gulf Bank

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has sold a 16.1% stake in Gulf Bank to Alghanim Trading Co for 152.93 million dinars ($503 million), making the business conglomerate the biggest shareholder of the country’s fourth-biggest bank, according to a bourse filing.

The purchase will almost double the Kuwaiti group’s stake to about 33% from a previous level of 16.67%.

Alghanim, which has interests in manufacturing, automotive and food businesses, is controlled by Omar Kutayba Ahmad Alghanim, the chairman of Gulf Bank.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, KIA owned 20.21% of Gulf Bank before the stake sale, which took place through an auction on Wednesday.

KIA still owns stakes in other banks, including a 24% stake in Kuwait Finance House and a 19.2% stake in Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait.

$1 = 0.3040 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below