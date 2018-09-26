FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait eligible for JP Morgan key bond index

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait will become eligible for the JP Morgan emerging market government bond indexes starting from Jan. 31, 2019, acording to a JP Morgan statement sent to investors and reviewed by Reuters.

JP Morgan’s EMBI bond index is a key performance benchmark for emerging market investors.

The eligible new bonds will be included in a phased approach ending on Sept. 30, 2019, the statement said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

