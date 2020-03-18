Gulf bonds fall sharply, Aramco 30-year notes shed nearly 4 cents

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - International bonds issued by Gulf borrowers, including the Saudi government and its oil giant Saudi Aramco, fell sharply on Wednesday, further extending steep losses suffered since March 6.

Dollar bonds maturing in 2047 issued Abu Dhabi, seen as one of the region’s strongest credits, shed 4.6 cents, Refinitiv data showed. Saudi 30-year dollar bonds due in 2049 dropped 6 cents and similar Aramco bonds lost 3.9 cents. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)