March 25, 2020 / 1:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gulf dollar bonds rally as global markets rebound

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Gulf bonds posted further gains on Wednesday as global markets rebounded on news of a $2 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

Saudi Arabia’s 30-year dollar bonds due in 2049 were up 8.5 cents, while similar bonds by its oil giant Aramco gained 6 cents, Refinitiv data showed.

Similar bonds by Qatar also rose 6.4 cents. Abu Dhabi 30-year bonds due in 2047 were up 6 cents, while similar Bahrain bonds gained 2.6 cents. Oman 30-year bonds due in 2048 climbed 5.8 cents.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle

