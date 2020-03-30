Oman bonds weaken following S&P rating downgrade

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Oman’s debt fell in value on Monday after S&P cut its sovereign rating deeper into junk territory over the weekend, with the yield on its 10-year bonds due in 2028 rising to 10.6% from 10.3% on Friday.

Refinitiv data showed the bond had fallen 1.2 cents in price in early trade on Monday, to trade at around 74 cents on the dollar.

The country’s 30-year dollar bonds due in 2048 are now yielding 10.2% compared with 9.5% on Friday after the price fell 2.5 cents to around 68 cents on the dollar.

Other Gulf bonds also suffered losses, with Saudi Arabia and Aramco bonds due in 2049 falling 1 cent to 108 cents and around 99 cents on the dollar respectively. Abu Dhabi bonds due in 2047 shed 1 cent to around 107 cents on the dollar. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans)