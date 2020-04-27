Financials
April 27, 2020 / 7:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's MUFG expects deep recession across GCC countries

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) expects countries in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to be in deep recession this year with overall real GDP down to -3.7% from a previous growth forecast of 2.9%.

The bank said in a research note on Monday the new forecast took into account oil output cuts, the impact of the new coronavirus on the non-oil economies of the region, and the stimulus provided by GCC governments.

The bank estimates the drop in oil prices costs the six nations - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman - some $72 billion in overall lost oil export receipts for each $10 a barrel drop, and said it expects overall GCC financing requirements of $208 billion this year assuming an average Brent price of $43 per barrel. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

