Nov 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum on Monday said it appointed Ian Weatherdon as chief financial officer to succeed Sami Zouari, who will step down on Dec. 2.

Weatherdon, who was previously CFO at former Australia-listed energy company Sino Gas & Energy, will join Gulf Keystone on Jan. 13, 2020, the company said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)