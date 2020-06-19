Gulf Keystone Petroleum to cut around 40% of workforce

June 19 (Reuters) - London-listed oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said on Friday it would cut about 40% of its workforce as it grapples with a fall in oil prices and a reduction in its work programmes due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Bermuda-based company also forecast 2020 operational expenditure of $2.7 to $3.1 per barrel, down from $3.9 per barrel in 2019.

The average number of employees and contractors employed by the company was 407, according to its latest annual report. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)