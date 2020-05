May 28 (Reuters) - Seafox International on Thursday dropped its takeover proposal for Abu Dhabi-based oilfield industry contractor Gulf Marine Services (GMS), which rejected the bid earlier this month saying it undervalued the company.

Oil and gas services firm Seafox, which holds nearly 21% percent in London-listed GMS, did not disclose a reason for scrapping the bid, which valued GMS at $32 million. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)