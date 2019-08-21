UPDATE 1-Gulf Marine CEO quits after review sparks profit warning

(Adds details)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Oilfield industry contractor Gulf Marine Services Plc announced the resignation of Chief Executive Duncan Anderson on Wednesday, as it warned a reassessment of its ships and contracts showed profit would fall this year.

The company said the review by new finance chief Stephen Kersley of year-to-date performance and its large E-class vessels pointed to 2019 core earnings of between $45 million and $48 million.

The Abu Dhabi-based offshore services specialist showed earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of $58 million last year.

It appointed industry veteran Kersley as chief financial officer in late May as it sought to halt a slide which has seen the company’s shares fall nearly 80% last year and another 13% this year.

The company said market conditions remained challenging and that it was still in talks with its financial advisors regarding a new capital structure.

“Management, the new board and the group’s advisors, have been in negotiation with the group’s banks on resetting its capital structure and progress has been made,” Gulf Marine Services said in a statement. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)