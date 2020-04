DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Dubai shares fell 1.4% at the market open on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi’s index lost 0.5% after U.S. crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut.

The United Arab Emirates indices dropped further in the first few minutes of trading, Refinitiv data showed.

Kuwait’s index declined 2% in early trade. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)