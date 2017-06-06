FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria calls on Arab states to resolve differences by dialogue
June 6, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 2 months ago

Algeria calls on Arab states to resolve differences by dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, June 6 (Reuters) - Algeria expressed "deep concern" on Tuesday after several Arab states cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, appealing to the countries involved to resolve their differences through dialogue.

"While calling on all the countries concerned to adopt dialogue ... Algeria appeals for the need to observe, in all circumstances, the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," said a foreign ministry statement carried by state news agency APS.

It said Algeria remained confident that the current rift would be temporary, despite "real challenges" to Arab unity and solidarity, "not least terrorism".

The statement was Algeria's first official comment since Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on Monday. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

