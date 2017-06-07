Qatari forces in Saudi-led coalition return home

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.

The forces had been stationed in southern Saudi Arabia, the report said, reinforcing Saudi defences against Houthi attacks.

Saudi Arabia, which along with several other Arab countries has severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism and links to Iran, has said that Doha was being kicked out of the coalition set up in 2015 to fight the Houthi group that controls much of northern Yemen. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)