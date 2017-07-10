Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can fully withstand shock-CNBC

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Qatar has $340 billion in reserves including holdings of its sovereign wealth fund that could help the Gulf country to weather the isolation by its powerful Arab neighbours, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saoud al-Thani told CNBC. "This is the credibility of our system, we have enough cash to preserve any..kind of shock," he told the news channel in an interview published early on Monday on its website.

Al-Thani said the central bank has $40 billion in reserves plus gold, while the Qatar Investment Authority has $300 billion in reserves that it could liquidate.

Qatari stocks have weakened and the riyal has been volatile in the spot market since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of backing terrorism. Dona has denied these allegations.

"Qatar has already had a good and unique system. We have laws established against all these kinds of terrorists ," al Thani told CNBC. "We work with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and other institutions to establish our laws and audits and reviews." (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)