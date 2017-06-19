FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt's Sisi and Abu Dhabi crown prince emphasise combating terrorism funding, media cover

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed in Cairo on Monday the fight against terrorism, Sisi's office said in a statement.

"Both sides stressed the importance of all Arab states and the international community of fighting terrorism, especially stopping the funding of terrorist groups and providing political and media cover," the statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Toby Chopra)

