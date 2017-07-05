FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab demands put to Qatar non-negotiable says Egypt
July 5, 2017

Arab demands put to Qatar non-negotiable says Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Wednesday that the demands that it and three other Arab states have made on Qatar are not negotiable.

“The matter from the beginning was not up for negotiations ... there is no middle ground,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the On television channel.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, which they accuse of supporting terrorism and allying with regional foe Iran. Doha denies the charges. The four states put to Qatar a list of 13 demands and said they received a negative response. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

