Egypt and Russia's foreign ministers discuss Qatar in phone call

CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov by telephone on Thursday about Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain's rift with Qatar, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

"Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday and affirmed Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain's position of rejecting Qatar's support for terrorism and extremism," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

Shoukry and Lavrov also discussed the latest developments in Syria and agreed to meet soon in Cairo or Moscow, Abu Zeid said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)