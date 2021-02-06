Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Egypt frees Al Jazeera Journalist after 4 years in pre-trial detention, brother and lawyer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities on Saturday released Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian journalist working for Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network who had been held in pre-trial detention for more than four years, his brother and lawyer told Reuters.

Hussein, who was detained in December 2016, was being held on charges of spreading false news, joining a banned group and receiving foreign funds.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Editing by Timothy Heritage

