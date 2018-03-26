UAE says Qatari fighter jets intercept civilian aircraft

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ civil aviation authority said two Qatari fighter jets flew dangerously close to two Emirati civilian aircraft while they were in Bahrain’s airspace on Monday, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.
The General Civil Aviation Authority condemned the “provocative action” and said it followed two similar incidents that had reported by the UAE to the International Civil Aviation Organization, WAM added.
Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Catherine Evans