2 months ago
Qatar can defend economy and currency, finance minister tells CNBC
June 12, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar can defend economy and currency, finance minister tells CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Qatar can easily defend its economy and currency against sanctions by other Arab states, finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told CNBC television in an interview broadcast on Monday.

He said the countries which had imposed sanctions would also lose money because of the damage to business in the region. "A lot of people think we're the only ones to lose in this... If we're going to lose a dollar, they will lose a dollar also." (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Sylvia Westall)

