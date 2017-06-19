FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Qatari FM to go to Washington to discuss Gulf rift, impact on terrorism fight
June 19, 2017

Qatari FM to go to Washington to discuss Gulf rift, impact on terrorism fight

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Monday that he plans to travel to the United States next week to discuss the impact of a rift with Gulf Arab states on its economy and on the fight against terrorism.

Sheikh Mohammed also told journalists in Doha that Qatar was ready to engage in a dialogue with other Gulf parties to resolve the crisis based on clear principles and that Doha still believed a solution was possible through Kuwaiti mediation. (Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry Kimng)

