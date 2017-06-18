FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Petroleum CEO says gas won't be cut to UAE - Al Jazeera
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 18, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 4 months ago

Qatar Petroleum CEO says gas won't be cut to UAE - Al Jazeera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Qatar will not cut off gas to the United Arab Emirates despite a diplomatic dispute and a “force majeure” clause, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum told Al Jazeera network.

CEO Saad al-Kaabi was speaking in an interview with the Doha-based channel, which carried the comments on its official Arabic Twitter account on Sunday.

The Dolphin gas pipeline links Qatar’s giant North Field with the UAE and Oman and pumps around 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to the UAE. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Edmund Blair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.