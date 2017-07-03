FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Arab states not questioning Qatar's sovereignty, Germany's Gabriel says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2017 / 4:50 PM / in a month

Arab states not questioning Qatar's sovereignty, Germany's Gabriel says

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 3 (Reuters) - The stand-off between the tiny Gulf state of Qatar and its Arab neighbours would best be solved by an agreement across the region to prevent the financing of "terrorism", German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

Gabriel, speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir during a tour of the Gulf region, added that he did not have the impression that other Arab states were questioning Qatar's sovereignty.

Four of Qatar's neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting terrorism, charges Qatar denies, and demanding that it shutter its Al Jazeera TV station and expel Turkish troops stationed there. (Reporting By Sabine Siebold; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.