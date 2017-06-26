REFILE-Saudi demands from Qatar "very provocative"-Germany

(Refile to add missing words from headline)

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - A list of demands submitted by four Arab states to Qatar as a condition to lift their boycott on the Gulf country is "very provocative" and it would be difficult for Doha to support all demands, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar three weeks ago, accusing it of backing militants - then issued an ultimatum, including demands that it shut down a Turkish military base in Doha.

Gabriel, speaking at an event hosted by the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, also called for greater European Union involvement in Libya instead of actions by individual states.