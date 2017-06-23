FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 8:12 PM / in 2 months

Qatar pushes to reopen neighbors' skies at special UN hearing June 30

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations aviation agency will hold a special hearing next Friday on Qatar's request to reopen Gulf airspace that has been closed to its flights in the middle of a major diplomatic dispute with other Arab powers, its transport minister said on Friday.

Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti told Reuters the Gulf state was pushing to "get more routes for Qatar" and wants the International Civil Aviation Organization to open international air routes over Gulf waters which are currently managed by the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is among countries that have closed its airspace to Qatar. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

