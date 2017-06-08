FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 2 months ago

IMF says too soon to judge impact from Qatar, Gulf diplomatic dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - It is too soon to judge what the regional economic impact will be from a diplomatic dispute between Qatar and Gulf states, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, after Doha's neighbors accused it of supporting terrorism.

"The economic impact on Qatar and the region will depend on how deep and sustained are the disruptions to trade and financing flows, and how confidence is affected," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters, adding: "It is difficult to judge today how large the economic effect will be." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

