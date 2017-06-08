FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 2 months ago

Al Jazeera TV says it is combatting hack, all entities operational -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack but all its entities remained operational, a company source said on Thursday.

"There were attempts made on the cyber security of Al Jazeera but we are combatting them and currently all our entities are operational," said a senior employee who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over alleged ties to terrorism, a row which is endangering stability in the region. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

